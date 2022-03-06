BlackRock Inc. Acquires 32,864 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 336.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

