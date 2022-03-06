BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Virios Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 20,007 shares of company stock worth $113,997 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

