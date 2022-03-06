BlackRock Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.90.
Get Rating)
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueCity (BLCT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.