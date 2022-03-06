BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $41.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $696.59. 2,160,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,862. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $816.63 and a 200 day moving average of $877.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

