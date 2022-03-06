BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,595 Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNBK opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

