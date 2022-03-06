BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,554.00

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,554 ($20.85) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.90), with a volume of 30588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($21.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,893.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.16. The firm has a market cap of £742.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider Ronald Gould bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,197.04 ($39,174.88). Also, insider Mark Little bought 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($27.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,287.90).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

