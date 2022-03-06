BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,465 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $477.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

