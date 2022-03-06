BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.23 and a 200 day moving average of $287.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

