BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,598 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

