BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

