BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

