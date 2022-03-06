BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

