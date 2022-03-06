BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

