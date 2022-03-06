Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.