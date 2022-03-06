BMO Capital Markets Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $86.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.