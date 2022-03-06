BMO Capital Markets Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $86.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

