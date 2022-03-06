BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 57,340 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 783.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,663 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

