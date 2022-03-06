BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 165,447 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,789,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

