BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

