BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chemours by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chemours by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

