BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Integer stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

