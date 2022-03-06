BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $178.03 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $174.14 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

