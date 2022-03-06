Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$57.75 and last traded at C$57.60, with a volume of 17381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.50 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

