Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.32

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $181.32 and last traded at $182.58, with a volume of 272668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

