Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,786,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 11,936,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.09 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bombardier during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

