Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Boqii stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boqii by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boqii by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

