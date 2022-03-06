Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.32 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de) (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.