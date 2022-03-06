Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Brambles stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of research firms recently commented on BXBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
