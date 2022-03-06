Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $278.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.75), with a volume of 79299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.79).

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.77) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.77) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.60).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a market cap of £826.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($83,946.06). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,662.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,121 shares of company stock worth $1,035,644.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.