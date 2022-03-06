Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

