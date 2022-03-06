Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.90 Million

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to report sales of $472.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.36 million and the lowest is $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

