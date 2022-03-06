BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 248,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,377. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

