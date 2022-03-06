British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $42.85

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $40.93. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 125,635 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

