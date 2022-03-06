British Land (LON:BLND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $474.20

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.20 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.37), with a volume of 249180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.66).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.85) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.22).

Get British Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.91.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.