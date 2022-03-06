Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,525. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

