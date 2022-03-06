Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 969,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,884. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

