Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $5.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79. RH reported earnings of $5.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $28.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.58. 767,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. RH has a fifty-two week low of $346.07 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

