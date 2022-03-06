Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Vonage posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE VG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,292. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92.
About Vonage (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
See Also
