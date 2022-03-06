Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 199,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,906. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

