Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price at $26.80

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 415.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 212,680.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

