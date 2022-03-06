Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $81.38

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

