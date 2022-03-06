Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target at $4.65

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LLNW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 1,010,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,310. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 507,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

