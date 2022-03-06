Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $166.37

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.43. The company had a trading volume of 841,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,450. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

