Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

