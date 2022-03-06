Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $40.11

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE VOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 69,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

