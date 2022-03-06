Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $40.11

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE VOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 69,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
