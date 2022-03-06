Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amyris, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amyris in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amyris’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.60 on Friday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 23.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 498,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 945.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 57.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

