Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTA. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.70 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.