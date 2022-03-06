Brokers Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

