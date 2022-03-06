Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,986 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,357,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $67.75 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.