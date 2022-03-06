Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $266.88 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.80 and a 12 month high of $269.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average of $223.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.