Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Parsons were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Parsons by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Parsons by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

